EU trade official seeks tariff suspension to ease aircraft subsidy dispute

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Union hopes to engage quickly with the Biden administration to resolve the long-running Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute within six months, but wants to see both sides suspend their punitive tariffs, a senior EU trade official said on Friday.

EU Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand told an online event held by the Center for Strategic and International studies that such a suspension would create space for productive negotiations to settle the dispute.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

