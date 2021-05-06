Commodities

EU top court upholds EU ban on Bayer pesticides linked to harming bees

The European Union's top court on Thursday upheld the EU's partial ban on three insecticides linked to harming bees, preventing their use on certain crops.

The European Court of Justice, on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Bayer to overturn a lower EU court's 2018 decision to uphold the EU ban.

The ruling covers three active substances - imidacloprid developed by Bayer CropScience, clothianidin developed by Takeda Chemical Industries and Bayer CropScience, as well as Syngenta’s thiamethoxam.

