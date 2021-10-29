EU top court to hear Polish Turow mine case on Nov 9

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Europe's top court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, said it will on Nov. 9 hear the case of the Turow lignite mine that Poland refuses to close in defiance of a previous ruling.

The EU court ordered Poland to stop operating the mine situated on the country's border with the Czech Republic and, when Warsaw it, imposed on Sept. 20 a daily fine of 500,000 euros ($579,550.00) on Poland until it complies.

Poland, which is involved in a wider clash with the European Union over the rule of law, has refused to pay.

Turow is one of Poland's largest lignite mines. The adjoining power plant is responsible for as much as 7% of Poland's energy output. Czechs claim that the mine is damaging communities on the Czech side of the shared border.

($1 = 0.8627 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.