US Markets
GOOGL

EU top court says YouTube not liable for user copyright breaches

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Europe's top court on Tuesday said that Google's YouTube and other online platforms are not liable for copyright-infringing works uploaded by users onto their platforms under certain conditions.

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Tuesday said that Google's GOOGL.O YouTube and other online platforms are not liable for copyright-infringing works uploaded by users onto their platforms under certain conditions.

"As currently stands, operators of online platforms do not, in principle, themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by users of those platforms," the EU Court of Justice said.

"However, those operators do make such a communication in breach of copyright where they contribute, beyond merely making those platforms available, to giving access to such content to the public," judges said.

The cases are C-682/18 YouTube and C-683/18 Cyando.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular