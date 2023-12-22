News & Insights

Commodities

EU to take more time to examine ITA-Lufthansa deal, Italy FinMin says

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

December 22, 2023 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

Adds Giorgetti comments, background

ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Further months of talks will be required to secure European Union approval of German carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE buying a minority stake in Italian state-owned ITA Airways, Rome's economy minister said on Friday.

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, was set to launch an in-depth investigation into the proposed deal, because "according to them" there are antitrust issues to be resolved.

"They've put another halt on it," Giorgetti said, speaking to reporters in the Italian Senate.

"It is not that Europe is always right (...) When they are wrong, they are wrong, it's not that Europe is always right," he added.

At the time, the EU Commission said it was going to decide by Jan. 15 whether to clear the deal, with or without remedies, or open a four-month investigation to address more complex antitrust concerns.

Lufthansa wants to acquire the 41% stake in ITA with a view to taking it over completely at a later stage. It had no immediate comment on Giorgetti's remarks on Friday.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com; @AmanteAngelo;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.