EU to suspend retaliatory tariffs on US imports for 15 more months

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will suspend for a further 15 months until the end of March 2025 the duties it imposed on U.S. imports in retaliation against U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminium, the EU official journal said on Tuesday.

The EU tariffs applied to a range of U.S. goods, including Harley Davidson HOG.N motorbikes, bourbon whiskey and power boats.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

