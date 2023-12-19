News & Insights

Commodities
HOG

EU to suspend retaliatory tariffs on US imports for 15 more months

December 19, 2023 — 12:37 am EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Union will suspend for a further 15 months until the end of March 2025 the duties it imposed on U.S. imports in retaliation against U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminium, the EU official journal said on Tuesday.

The EU tariffs applied to a range of U.S. goods, including Harley Davidson HOG.N motorbikes, bourbon whiskey and power boats.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.