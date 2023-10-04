EU to study mobile ecosystems to counter any Apple, Google antitrust pushback

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have commissioned a study into mobile ecosystems to help them counter any pushback from Apple AAPL.O and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google in complying with new tech rules.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA), which became applicable in May, forces Apple and Google to allow for third-party apps or app stores on their iOS and Android devices, and to make it easier for users to switch from default apps to rivals.

They will also have to let users install apps from outside their app stores, a move which Apple said would make phones the target of malware or hijacking by cybercriminals.

A tender for the study, worth 300,000 euros ($315,200), will run until Oct. 17, according to an announcement on the European Commission website.

"The aim of the study is to support the supervision and enforcement of the DMA vis-a-vis the gatekeepers," the tender document said.

"This is one of the points and issues that is expected to be raised by the designated gatekeepers, in particular ones that are running a closed mobile ecosystem."

Companies risk fines as much as 10% of their global turnover for DMA violations.

