EU to seek 16.5 billion cubic metres of gas in third round of joint gas buying

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union will seek to request 16.5 billion cubic metres of gas in the upcoming third round of joint gas buying, gas capacity platform Prisma, which hosts the EU buying platform, said on Tuesday.

"Sellers can now submit supply offers with their indicative prices for those locations," Prisma said in a press release.

The EU started collectively buying gas this year, as part of its response to Russia slashing gas deliveries in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

