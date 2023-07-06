News & Insights

EU to seek 16 bcm in second joint gas buying round

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

July 06, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - Companies have registered demand for nearly 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in the European Union’s second round of joint gas buying, EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.

The tender, which will gather offers from global gas suppliers in the coming days, will cover gas deliveries out to March 2025, Sefcovic said at a Bloomberg event in Brussels.

