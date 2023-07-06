EU to seek 16 bcm in second joint gas buying round

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - Companies have registered demand for nearly 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in the European Union’s second round of joint gas buying, EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.

The tender, which will gather offers from global gas suppliers in the coming days, will cover gas deliveries out to March 2025, Sefcovic said at a Bloomberg event in Brussels.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Bart Meijer)

