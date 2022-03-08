EU to sanction more Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks over Ukraine invasion -sources

Contributors
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Jan Strupczewski Reuters
John Chalmers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine that will hit additional Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine that will hit additional Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sanctions, to be discussed by EU ambassadors on Tuesday at a meeting starting at 1400 GMT, will ban three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT banking system and add several oligarchs and Russian lawmakers to the EU blacklist, which already includes many, the sources told Reuters.

The new sanctions package also bans exports from the EU of maritime technology to Russia, and provides guidance on the monitoring of cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent EU sanctions, the sources said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Jan Strupczewski and John Chalmers Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters