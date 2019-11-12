EU to rule on $1.8 bln Korean shipbuilders deal by Dec. 17

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's biggest shipbuilding group, kicked off a EU regulatory process on Tuesday by seeking European Commission approval for its bid to acquire second-ranked Daewoo in a 2.1 trillion won ($1.8 billion) deal.

Hyundai 009540.KS announced the deal to create the world's biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent market share in January.

The Commission has set a Dec. 17 deadline for its decision, the company said. The EU competition enforcer can either clear the deal with or without concessions or open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

State-funded Korea Development Bank (KDB) KDB.UL holds a 55.7 percent stake in Daewoo. The deal also requires the green light from regulators in Korea, China, Japan and Singapore.

($1 = 1,161.2300 won)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

