EU to redirect 250 billion euros to net zero industries -Von der Leyen

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 01, 2023 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Marine Strauss and Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The EU will redirect about 250 billion euros from its RepowerEU fund to stimulate companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We have completely gotten rid of our dependency on Russian fossil fuels. It went much faster than we expected. That's good. So we have the possibility to redirect or reorient," she said.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Charlotte Van Campenhout)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

