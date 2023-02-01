EU to redirect 250 billion euros to net zero industries -Von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The EU will redirect about 250 billion euros from its RepowerEU fund to stimulate companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We have completely gotten rid of our dependency on Russian fossil fuels. It went much faster than we expected. That's good. So we have the possibility to redirect or reorient," she said.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Charlotte Van Campenhout)

