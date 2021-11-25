EU to recommend COVID passes last for nine months after full vaccination

The European Commission will recommend on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination certificates last for nine months after full vaccination, an EU official told Reuters.

The decision was made after a long discussion about whether the validity of the certificates should last eight or nine months. People who get a booster shot will have the validity of their certificates automatically extended, the source said.

The recommendation is not binding but is expected to help foster a uniform approach across EU states.

