News & Insights

World Markets

EU to provide $178 mln for Tunisian security forces to curb migration, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

March 24, 2024 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Updates with background, details from FT report 3rd paragraph onwards.

March 24 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to provide up to 164.5 million euros ($177.74 million) over three years to Tunisian security forces, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Brussels pledged 105 million euros of migration-related funding to Tunisia in an deal signed last year, much of which has not yet been disbursed, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

EU will overall spend much more on migration under different funding streams over the next three years, with about two-thirds of a projected 278 million euros for security and border management, the FT reported.

EU funded programmes involving Tunisian security forces include a training academy for the country's national maritime guard, implemented with German federal police, the report said, adding that EU funds will pay for equipment including radars and boats for the national guard, as well as land border posts.

The EU did not immediately respond to a Reuters request outside regular business hours. Tunisian authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, the European Union disbursed 150 million euros to Tunisia as budget support for financial stability and economic reforms.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.