US Markets
PFE

EU to place order with Pfizer for COVID shots adapted to Omicron

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN

European Union governments have agreed to order over 180 million doses of an adapted version against Omicron of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, the head of the European Commission said.

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European Union governments have agreed to order over 180 million doses of an adapted version against Omicron of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech 22UAy.DE and Pfizer PFE.N, the head of the European Commission said.

But Pfizer said it was not aware of the order.

The EU drugs regulator has so far said that there is no evidence that adapted vaccines are needed against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The Member States have agreed to trigger a first tranche of over 180 million extra doses of adapted vaccines, in our third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference last night at the end of a regular summit with EU leaders.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; additional reporting by Pushkala Aripaka)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular