EU to link Ukraine, Moldova to its electricity network -senior EU official

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers are likely to decide on Monday to connect Ukraine and Moldova to the EU's electricity network so the two countries can become less dependent on energy supplies from Russia, a senior EU official said.

"Today there's a meeting of the EU energy ministers and I think that if all goes well, we should be seeing an announcement today that we will be connecting Ukraine and also Moldova to the EU electricity grid, which will also be hugely important for bolstering the resilience of Ukraine and Moldova," the official said.

