EU to investigate if Vivendi breached merger rules on Lagardere deal

BRUSSELS, July 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened an investigation into whether French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA infringed merger rules when it acquired French publisher Lagardere LAGA.PA.

The investigation will focus on whether Vivendi breached the notification requirement and standstill obligation as well as the conditions and obligations attached to the Commission's decision to clear the Vivendi and Lagardere transaction, the European Commission said in a statement.

Such so-called gun-jumping can lead to a fine as much as 10% of Vivendi's aggregated turnover. The EU executive gave the green light to the deal last month.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.