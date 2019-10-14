EU to investigate Hungarian state aid for Samsung SDI's battery cell plant

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday voiced doubts whether Budapest's plan to grant 108 million euros ($119.2 million) to Samsung SDI's 006400.KS battery cell production facility in Hungary complies with the bloc's state aid rules.

The European Commission opened an investigation, saying that it has doubts whether the aid has an incentive effect and whether it will boost regional development. It also expressed concerns that the measure may lure jobs from other EU countries to Hungary.

Samsung SDI is investing around 1.2 billion euros to expand the factory to supply electric cars.

($1 = 0.9063 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jan Strupczewski)

