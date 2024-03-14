News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

EU to investigate AliExpress on concerns of illegal products, pornographic materials

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

March 14, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission opened on Thursday an investigation into Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress on concerns about the dissemination of illegal and pornographic materials on its platform, the third such investigation after X social media platforma and TikTok.

The move is under powers granted to the EU executive under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which requires companies to do more to tackle illegal and harmful products on their platforms.

The Commission on Thursday also sent requests for information to Microsoft's MSFT.O, Google Search GOOGL.O, Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat SNAP.N, ByteDance's TikTok and Elon Musk's X social media platform on their use of generative artificial intelligence.

Commission officials said they will examine whether the companies conduct risk assessments and have risk mitigation measures to tackle potentially harmful generative AI content.

The Commission also sent a request for information to Microsoft's Linkedin on whether it allows profiling in its advertising service following a complaint from civil society organisations.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GOOGL
SNAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.