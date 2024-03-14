EU to investigate AliExpress on concerns of illegal products, pornographic materials

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission opened on Thursday an investigation into Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress on concerns about the dissemination of illegal and pornographic materials on its platform, the third such investigation after X social media platforma and TikTok.

The move is under powers granted to the EU executive under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which requires companies to do more to tackle illegal and harmful products on their platforms.

The Commission on Thursday also sent requests for information to Microsoft's MSFT.O, Google Search GOOGL.O, Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat SNAP.N, ByteDance's TikTok and Elon Musk's X social media platform on their use of generative artificial intelligence.

Commission officials said they will examine whether the companies conduct risk assessments and have risk mitigation measures to tackle potentially harmful generative AI content.

The Commission also sent a request for information to Microsoft's Linkedin on whether it allows profiling in its advertising service following a complaint from civil society organisations.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

