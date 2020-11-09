US Markets
EU to impose tariffs on U.S. imports in Boeing case from Tuesday

The European Union will start applying tariffs on imports of $4 billion of U.S. goods from Tuesday following an award from the World Trade Organization in case on subsidies for planemaker Boeing, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

Dombrovskis said that the Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27 EU countries, would publish an announcement on its plans in the EU official journal later on Monday, with tariffs coming into effect the next day.

