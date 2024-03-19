News & Insights

US Markets

EU to impose tariffs on Russian grain, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

March 19, 2024 — 01:02 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing to levy tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to placate farmers and some member states, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The European Commission is in coming days expected to impose a 95 euros ($103.26)-per-tonne duty on cereals from Russia and Belarus, FT said, citing people familiar with the plans.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.