EU to impose tariffs on Russian grain, FT reports

March 19 (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing to levy tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to placate farmers and some member states, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The European Commission is in coming days expected to impose a 95 euros ($103.26)-per-tonne duty on cereals from Russia and Belarus, FT said, citing people familiar with the plans.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

