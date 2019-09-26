US Markets

EU to hit seven more Venezuelan officials with sanctions -diplomats

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose economic sanctions on another seven people close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday, three EU diplomats said, freezing their European assets and preventing travel to the bloc.

"A decision to add seven new people has been taken," one EU diplomat said, following a meeting of EU ambassadors. Two other diplomats confirmed the sanctions.

No further details were immediately available but are likely to be made public on Friday, when the sanctions take effect.

