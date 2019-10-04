Markets

EU to hit Broadcom with interim order this month - source

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
EU antitrust regulators will this month order U.S. chipmaker Broadcom to scrap its exclusivity clauses with TV and modem makers while they investigate whether this and other tactics hamper rivals, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The European Commission will brief national competition agencies on Oct. 7 on its proposed interim measure before taking a formal decision and informing the company.

The EU competition enforcer opened an investigation in June and also sent a charge sheet to the company detailing why the interim measure may be necessary to avoid irreparable harm to the market.

