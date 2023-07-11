News & Insights

US Markets
AVGO

EU to green light Broadcom's VMware deal on Wednesday, source says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 11, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Last month, Reuters reported exclusively that Broadcom had succeeded in addressing the European Commission's concerns regarding its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) by offering an interoperability remedy to rival Marvell Technology MRVL.O.

Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs, which are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW
MRVL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.