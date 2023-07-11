EU to green light Broadcom's VMware deal on Wednesday, source says

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Last month, Reuters reported exclusively that Broadcom had succeeded in addressing the European Commission's concerns regarding its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) by offering an interoperability remedy to rival Marvell Technology MRVL.O.

Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs, which are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol.

