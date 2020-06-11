Markets
EU to file antitrust complaint against Amazon over treatment of sellers- WSJ

Neha Malara
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 11 (Reuters) - The European Union is planning on filing formal antitrust charges against Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O over its treatment of third-party sellers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The EU has been building its case and circulating a draft of the charge sheet for a couple of months and could officially file the charges as early as next week or the week after, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

