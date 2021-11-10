US Markets
MRNA

EU to decide on Moderna's COVID-19 shot for younger kids in two months

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The European Union's drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years, it said on Wednesday, after the U.S. drugmaker sought approval.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years, it said on Wednesday, after the U.S. drugmaker sought approval.

"The current timeline for evaluation foresees an opinion in approximately 2 months, unless supplementary information or analysis is needed," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Moderna said on Tuesday it had applied for European authorization for use of a 50 micrograms dose of its shot in the 6-11 years age group, weeks after it delayed a similar filing with U.S. regulators.

The company had in October said its vaccine generated a strong immune response in children in that age group.

The European Union had in July authorised the vaccine for use in teens aged 12 to 17 years, but several countries including Sweden have paused its use for people 30 or younger due to rare heart-related side-effects.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular