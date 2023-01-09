Oil
EU to decide by Feb. 10 on Big Telecoms advertising venture

January 09, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - EU competition enforcers will decide by Feb. 10 whether to allow Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, Orange ORAN.PA, Telefonica TEF.MC and Vodafone VOD.L to set up an advertising joint venture to compete with Big Tech, a European Commission filing showed.

The telecoms operators sought approval from the EU antitrust watchdog on Jan. 6 for the joint venture, which would be their first attempt to take on Meta META.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google in the lucrative online advertising sector.

The Commission can approve the deal with or without remedies or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

"The JV will offer a privacy-led, digital identification solution to support the digital marketing and advertising activities of brands and publishers," the Commission said.

