EU to buy 110,000 monkeypox vaccines with deliveries starting from end of June

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will sign an agreement with an undisclosed vaccine maker on Tuesday for the supply of about 110,000 doses of vaccines against monkeypox to be delivered from the end of June, the EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

On the sidelines of a meeting of EU health ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday, Kyriakides said that the vaccines will be bought with EU funds and delivered to EU states.

She said that the EU had recorded 900 cases of monkeypox so far.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

