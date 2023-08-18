News & Insights

EU to assess Qualcomm's planned takeover of Israel's Autotalks

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

August 18, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would carry out a regulatory assessment of Qualcomm's QCOM.Oplanned takeover of Israel's Autotalks.

"The Commission has asked Qualcomm to notify the transaction. Qualcomm cannot implement the transaction before notifying and obtaining clearance from the Commission," the European Commission said in a statement.

Qualcomm announced the planned takeover in May as the U.S. company looks to expand its automotive-related business.

Autotalks makes dedicated chips used in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology sector for manned and driverless vehicles, with a view to improving road safety.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
