EU to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

Adds von der Leyen statement

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, its President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million doses of the vaccine developed by German company BioNTech and Pfizer," von der Leyen said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Commission said earlier on Tuesday that the EU executive would discuss adopting the agreement with the two companies, adding that the decision was not linked to Pzifer's announcement on Monday that clinical tests of its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 had proved more than 90% effective.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Marine Strauss; editing by Francesco Guarascio and Susan Fenton)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.