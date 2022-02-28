EU to activate power grid emergency synchronisation with Ukraine - Simson

Adds detail

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission will ask member states on Monday to activate an emergency synchronisation procedure to link the bloc's power grid tothat of Ukraine, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a tweet.

"I believe this is the only possible course of action in current circumstances," she said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

