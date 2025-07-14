EU Threatens $25B Counter-Tariffs as Trump Eyes 30% Duties

The European Union on Monday accused the United States of resisting trade talks and warned of countermeasures if President Trump imposes 30% tariffs on EU exports from August 1.





Trump said he remained “open to talk” with Brussels and that EU officials would come to Washington to negotiate, even as he escalated tariff threats against multiple partners, including Mexico and South Korea.





Market Overview:





EU readies €21 billion of counter-tariffs on U.S. goods



Trump proposes 30% duties on EU and Mexican imports from August



European autos and alcohol stocks lead regional declines



Key Points:



EU trade chief pushes to salvage deal before escalation



Danish and Italian ministers back joint retaliatory measures



U.S. exempts USMCA-covered Mexican goods from new tariffs



Looking Ahead:



Watch for EU delegation’s arrival in Washington this week



Monitor finalization of EU countermeasure list if talks fail



Assess impact on German exporters and global supply chains



Bull Case:



The EU’s readiness with $25B billion in counter-tariffs demonstrates strong unity and resolve, which could pressure the U.S. to reconsider or soften its proposed 30% tariffs, avoiding a damaging trade escalation.



President Trump’s openness to talks and the planned EU delegation visit to Washington create a diplomatic window to negotiate a mutually beneficial agreement, potentially averting the tariff implementation.



Exempting USMCA-covered Mexican goods from tariffs shows flexibility in U.S. trade policy, suggesting that similar concessions could be extended to the EU, fostering a more cooperative trade environment.



Efforts by EU trade officials and supportive ministers from Denmark and Italy indicate a coordinated and strategic approach to salvage the deal, which could stabilize markets and reduce uncertainty.



Successful negotiations would protect key sectors like European autos and alcohol from tariff-related declines, preserving jobs and economic growth in the region.



Averted or minimized tariffs would help maintain smooth global supply chains, benefiting multinational companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.



Bear Case:



Failure to reach an agreement before the August 1 deadline could trigger the imposition of 30% U.S. tariffs on EU exports, leading to significant retaliatory measures from the EU and escalating a costly trade war.



European autos and alcohol stocks have already led regional declines, signaling market sensitivity to tariff risks and potential prolonged sectoral damage if tariffs take effect.



The EU’s preparation of a comprehensive countermeasure list suggests readiness for a tit-for-tat escalation, which could disrupt transatlantic trade flows and increase costs for businesses and consumers.



German exporters, heavily reliant on U.S. markets, face particular vulnerability, with tariffs potentially reducing competitiveness and profitability amid global economic uncertainty.



Ongoing tariff threats against multiple partners, including Mexico and South Korea, create a broader environment of trade instability, which could dampen investment and growth prospects worldwide.



Prolonged trade tensions risk fragmenting global supply chains, increasing volatility in commodity and manufacturing markets, and undermining confidence in multilateral trade frameworks.



European leaders convened in Brussels to coordinate a unified response, balancing firmness with a last chance for diplomacy.Meanwhile, South Korea and Mexico raced to clinch in-principle trade deals before August 1, hoping to shield key sectors from Trump’s tariff blitz.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.