EU telecoms regulators' group criticises forcing Big Tech to pay 5G rollout

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - The EU telecoms regulators' group BEREC on Friday criticised a push by telecoms providers to get Big Tech to help pay for the rollout of 5G and broadband in Europe, saying it doubted whether such a move would help the bloc meet its connectivity targets.

The Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) said a mandatory financial fee may lead to higher costs for consumers and impact Europe's net neutrality rules.

The comments were part of BEREC's feedback - submitted on Friday - to the European Commission which is looking into the issue.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

