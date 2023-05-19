News & Insights

EU telecoms regulators' group criticises forcing Big Tech to pay 5G rollout

May 19, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - The EU telecoms regulators' group BEREC on Friday criticised a push by telecoms providers to get Big Tech to help pay for the rollout of 5G and broadband in Europe, saying it doubted whether such a move would help the bloc meet its connectivity targets.

The Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) said a mandatory financial fee may lead to higher costs for consumers and impact Europe's net neutrality rules.

The comments were part of BEREC's feedback - submitted on Friday - to the European Commission which is looking into the issue.

