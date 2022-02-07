EU talking to other suppliers amid concern over Russian gas flows

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Union is talking to the United States and other suppliers about increasing gas deliveries to Europe, amid concerns over supply from Russia, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We are building a partnership for energy security with the United States, which is primarily about more LNG gas supplies. We are talking to other gas suppliers, for example Norway, about increasing their supplies to Europe," von dey Leyen told a conference organised by German media der Tagesspiegel, die Zeit, Handelsblatt and Wirtschaftswoche on Monday.

Escalating tensions between the West and Moscow over Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian gas flows to Europe, with gas prices already soaring in recent months amid factors including lower-than-expected imports from Russia.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Kate Abnett)

