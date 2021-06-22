US Markets
EU takes up option to buy 150 million more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Union has decided to take up an option under a supply contract with drugmaker Moderna that allows the bloc to order 150 million additional COVID-19 vaccines produced by the U.S. biotech firm, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

The doses will be delivered next year, the EU executive said in a statement. The additional shots are part of a contract for 300 million doses, of which half have already been ordered by the 27-nation bloc.

