News & Insights

EU summit decides to start membership talks with Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 14, 2023 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by Bart Meijer, Andrew Gray, Gabriela Baczynska for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed to open membership negotiations with Ukraine, summit chairman said on Thursday, in a surprise announcement that came despite Hungary vowing to block that decision at a two-day summit in Brussels.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Andrew Gray, Gabriela Baczynska)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 39; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.