EU summit decides to start membership talks with Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed to open membership negotiations with Ukraine, summit chairman said on Thursday, in a surprise announcement that came despite Hungary vowing to block that decision at a two-day summit in Brussels.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Andrew Gray, Gabriela Baczynska)

