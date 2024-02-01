News & Insights

EU summit agrees on Ukraine aid, overcoming Hungary objections

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

February 01, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Sabine Siebold, Bart H. Meijer, Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

By Sabine Siebold, Bart H. Meijer and Piotr Lipinski

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary.

"We have a deal. Unity," said European Council President Charles Michel in a post on X. "All 27 leaders agreed on an additional 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine within the EU budget."

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake."

The agreement comes after weeks of wrangling with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who vetoed the aid package in December.

