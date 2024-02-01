EU summit agrees on Ukraine aid, overcoming Hungary objections

By Sabine Siebold, Bart H. Meijer and Piotr Lipinski

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary.

"We have a deal. Unity," said European Council President Charles Michel in a post on X. "All 27 leaders agreed on an additional 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine within the EU budget."

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake."

The agreement comes after weeks of wrangling with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who vetoed the aid package in December.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Charlotte van Campenhout, Bart Meijer, Piotr Lipinski, Sabine Siebold, Geert de Clercq, Pawel Florkiewicz, Justyna Pawlak, Michel Rose, Andreas Rinke, Krisztina Than; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Ros Russell)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.