EU sugar beet area likely to expand 2-3% next season, Tereos CEO says

March 07, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - The area planted with sugar beet in the European Union could rise by just 2-3% next season despite high sugar prices, the chief executive of France's largest sugar producer Tereos said at a conference in Dubai on Thursday.

Olivier Leducq stressed that the relatively small rise in light of high sugar and sugar beet prices reflected high costs, farmer concerns about a fall in yields due to adverse weather and pest attacks, as seen in previous years, and EU regulations.

European farmers have also been encouraged not to raise their plantings this spring to avoid a fall in prices at a time when the bloc is facing a surge in imports of Ukrainian sugar.

In Ukraine, acreage is expected to rise by about 1% or 2% this year, Viacheslav Chuk, chief commercial officer with Ukraine sugar producer Astarta, said at the conference.

Ukraine's sugar production is seen rising to a seven-year high of 2 million metric tons in the upcoming 2024/25 season from 1.8 million in 2023/24, Chuk said.

