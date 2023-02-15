EU sues three member states for not following renewable energy rules

February 15, 2023 — 06:12 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer and Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The EU is suing Croatia, Hungary and Portugal for failing to enact EU rules promoting more renewable energy in Europe, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the EU announced it is sueing Greece for not complying with EU rules on railway transport, and Hungary, again, for voting against the position of the EU on the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations on scheduling cannabis and cannabis-related substances.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.