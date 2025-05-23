$EU stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EU stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,586,636 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EU:
$EU Insider Trading Activity
$EU insiders have traded $EU stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M SHERIFF (Executive Chairman) has made 5 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $158,435 and 2 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $161,942.
- DENNIS STOVER purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $4,710
$EU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $EU stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,807,659 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,216,492
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,680,277 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,671,979
- BOUNDARY CREEK ADVISORS LP added 2,171,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,974,950
- BARCLAYS PLC added 2,080,909 shares (+587.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,850,845
- SEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,982,330 shares (+98.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,715,792
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,784,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,444,354
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC added 1,517,992 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,079,649
