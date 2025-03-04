$EU stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EU stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,506,034 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EU:
$EU Insider Trading Activity
$EU insiders have traded $EU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M SHERIFF sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $85,094
$EU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $EU stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,011,198 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,858,185
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,943,731 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,628,122
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 1,404,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,788,686
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,001,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,414,552
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC added 899,901 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,068,662
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 702,619 shares (+118.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,395,930
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 700,000 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,387,000
