EU states must step in to avert wave of insolvencies, watchdog says

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - European Union governments must step in to avert a wave of insolvencies by healthy companies that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EU's top economic watchdog said on Wednesday.

Bankruptcies are seen rising by around a third this year compared to pre-pandemic levels as governments withdraw extraordinary support measures such as loan guarantees, raising the spectre of a surge in unemployment and steep losses for banks.

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) said it was up to banks to identify sound businesses and restructure their debt but governments should help by converting their loans to those firms into grants and other forms of aid under new EU rules.

"The first priority for Member States must be to create the right conditions for successful debt restructuring," the ESRB said in a report.

It added that efficient insolvency proceedings should be developed to liquidate the assets of companies that have been made unviable by the pandemic.

"Governments and banks should start planning for the end of the pandemic and a smooth phasing out of the support measures with the aim of preserving productive capacity in fundamentally viable firms or facilitating its swift redeployment from non-viable (ones)," the ESRB said.

The ESRB is an umbrella organisation that brings together the ECB and the EU's other financial institutions, along with national watchdogs from member states. Its recommendations are not binding.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Editing by William Maclean)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.