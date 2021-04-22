AZN

EU starts legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine delays, says Ireland

Conor Humphries Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

DUBLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission has initiated a legal case against AstraZeneca AZN.L over its "complete failure" to meet delivery and contractual agreements for its vaccine, Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Thursday.

"With regard to AstraZeneca, a legal case has been initiated by the (European) Commission and earlier this week I have joined Ireland as one of the parties to that legal case, specifically around AstraZeneca's complete failure to meet its delivery and contractual agreements for April, May and June," he told parliament.

