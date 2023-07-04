News & Insights

EU soybean imports total 13.02 mln T in 2022/23, rapeseed 7.35 mln T

July 04, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that ended on June 30 reached 13.02 million metric tons, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That compared with 14.54 million tons in the previous 2021/22 season, the data showed.

EU rapeseed imports in 2022/23 reached 7.35 million tons, compared with 5.52 million in 2021/22.

Soymeal imports 2022/23 totalled 15.77 million tons against 16.52 million the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 3.99 million tons versus 4.92 million in 2020/21.

