EU soybean imports by Aug. 5 at 1.35 mln T, rapeseed 628,542 T

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 1.35 million tonnes by Aug. 5, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That compared with 1.54 million tonnes by the same week in the previous 2021/22 season, the data showed.

However, this season's grain and oilseed data should have covered the period up to Aug. 7, and may also be incomplete for the period up to Aug. 5, the Commission said.

EU rapeseed imports had reached 628,542 tonnes, compared with 418,125 tonnes a year earlier.

Soymeal imports so far in 2022/23 totalled 1.42 million tonnes against 1.43 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 264,895 tonnes versus 566,974 tonnes in 2021/22.

EU sunflower oil imports, most of which usually come from Ukraine, were at 155,601 tonnes, against 147,491 tonnes a year earlier, the data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)

