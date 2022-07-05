EU soft wheat exports up 6.8% in 2021/22

Adds annual percentage changes, tables with main origins/destinations

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that ended on June 30 reached 27.47 million tonnes, up 6.8% compared with 25.71 million in 2020/21, data published by the EU's executive showed on Tuesday.

EU 2021/22 barley exports totalled 6.97 million tonnes, down 6.1% from 7.42 million in 2020/21, while EU 2021/22 maize imports stood at 16.37 million tonnes, up 7.6% from 15.22 million in 2020/21, according to the European Commission's data.

The data, based on customs figures submitted by the EU's 27 member countries, may be revised in following weeks.

For soft wheat, the bloc's main cereal export, the Commission's data showed the largest EU exporting countries as follows:

Origin

Tonnes in 2021/22

France

8,276,116

Romania

6,388,084

Germany

3,886,078

Bulgaria

3,275,103

Lithuania

1,719,481

Latvia

1,503,215

Poland

1,481,559

The five largest destinations for EU soft wheat exports in 2021/22 were as follows:

2021/22

2020/21

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Algeria

4,895,838

17.8%

5,821,818

22.6%

Egypt

2,727,733

9.9%

1,075,120

4.2%

Nigeria

2,236,618

8.1%

2,356,784

9.2%

China

2,131,152

7.8%

1,767,310

6.9%

Morocco

1,935,764

7.0%

2,229,360

8.7%

For maize, of which the EU is a net importer mainly to feed its livestock herd, the bloc's five largest supplier countries in 2021/22 were:

2021/22

2020/21

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

8,238,666

50.3%

6,675,509

43.8%

Brazil

3,755,430

22.9%

4,495,104

29.5%

Canada

1,482,478

9.1%

1,124,957

7.4%

Serbia

772,346

4.7%

1,797,298

11.8%

United States

727,340

4.4%

5,682

0.0%

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

