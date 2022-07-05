EU soft wheat exports up 6.8% in 2021/22
PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that ended on June 30 reached 27.47 million tonnes, up 6.8% compared with 25.71 million in 2020/21, data published by the EU's executive showed on Tuesday.
EU 2021/22 barley exports totalled 6.97 million tonnes, down 6.1% from 7.42 million in 2020/21, while EU 2021/22 maize imports stood at 16.37 million tonnes, up 7.6% from 15.22 million in 2020/21, according to the European Commission's data.
The data, based on customs figures submitted by the EU's 27 member countries, may be revised in following weeks.
For soft wheat, the bloc's main cereal export, the Commission's data showed the largest EU exporting countries as follows:
Origin
Tonnes in 2021/22
France
8,276,116
Romania
6,388,084
Germany
3,886,078
Bulgaria
3,275,103
Lithuania
1,719,481
Latvia
1,503,215
Poland
1,481,559
The five largest destinations for EU soft wheat exports in 2021/22 were as follows:
2021/22
2020/21
Destination
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Algeria
4,895,838
17.8%
5,821,818
22.6%
Egypt
2,727,733
9.9%
1,075,120
4.2%
Nigeria
2,236,618
8.1%
2,356,784
9.2%
China
2,131,152
7.8%
1,767,310
6.9%
Morocco
1,935,764
7.0%
2,229,360
8.7%
For maize, of which the EU is a net importer mainly to feed its livestock herd, the bloc's five largest supplier countries in 2021/22 were:
2021/22
2020/21
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Ukraine
8,238,666
50.3%
6,675,509
43.8%
Brazil
3,755,430
22.9%
4,495,104
29.5%
Canada
1,482,478
9.1%
1,124,957
7.4%
Serbia
772,346
4.7%
1,797,298
11.8%
United States
727,340
4.4%
5,682
0.0%
