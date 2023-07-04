EU soft wheat exports rose 12% in 2022/23 season

Adds origin and destination detail

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that ended on June 30 reached 31.1 million metric tons, up 12% from the previous year, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

EU 2022/23 barley exports totalled 6.4 million tons, against 7.12 million in 2021/22, while EU 2022/23 maize imports stood at 25.8 million tons, up from 16.42 million.

The data, based on customs figures submitted by the EU's 27 member countries, could be revised in the coming weeks, the Commission said.

For soft wheat, the bloc's main cereal export, the data showed the largest EU exporting countries as follows:

SOFT WHEAT

EXPORTS

Origin

Tons in 2022/23

France

10,133,620

Romania

4,685,161

Germany

3,905,279

Poland

3,605,244

Bulgaria

2,899,051

Lithuania

2,778,855

Latvia

2,278,693

The five largest destinations for EU soft wheat exports in 2022/23 were as follows:

SOFT WHEAT

EXPORTS

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tons

share

tons

share

Morocco

4,680,229

15.1%

1,998,134

7.2%

Algeria

4,079,577

13.2%

4,948,497

17.9%

Nigeria

2,808,504

9.1%

2,225,119

8.0%

Egypt

1,804,376

5.8%

2,727,733

9.9%

Saudi Arabia

1,719,167

5.6%

519,932

1.9%

The 2022/23 season was also marked by a jump in EU soft wheat imports, mainly from Ukraine, after the EU lifted its import duties.

SOFT WHEAT

IMPORTS

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

5,705,218

62.3%

357,433

14.1%

United Kingdom

1,808,571

19.8%

508,748

20.1%

Canada

453,010

5.0%

149,705

5.9%

Russia

299,267

3.3%

484,384

19.1%

Serbia

290,979

3.2%

424,764

16.8%

For maize, of which the EU is a net importer, mainly to feed its livestock herd, the bloc's five largest supplier countries in 2022/23 were:

MAIZE

IMPORTS

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tons

share

tons

share

Ukraine

14,475,282

56.5%

8,140,307

50.0%

Brazil

7,929,721

31.0%

3,753,698

23.1%

Canada

1,660,505

6.5%

1,512,594

9.3%

Serbia

388,591

1.5%

758,226

4.7%

Russia

378,206

1.5%

424,213

2.6%

