EU soft wheat exports rose 12% in 2022/23 season

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that ended on June 30 reached 31.1 million metric tons, up 12% from the previous year, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.
EU 2022/23 barley exports totalled 6.4 million tons, against 7.12 million in 2021/22, while EU 2022/23 maize imports stood at 25.8 million tons, up from 16.42 million.
The data, based on customs figures submitted by the EU's 27 member countries, could be revised in the coming weeks, the Commission said.
For soft wheat, the bloc's main cereal export, the data showed the largest EU exporting countries as follows:
SOFT WHEAT
EXPORTS
Origin
Tons in 2022/23
France
10,133,620
Romania
4,685,161
Germany
3,905,279
Poland
3,605,244
Bulgaria
2,899,051
Lithuania
2,778,855
Latvia
2,278,693
The five largest destinations for EU soft wheat exports in 2022/23 were as follows:
SOFT WHEAT
EXPORTS
2022/23
2021/22
Destination
tons
share
tons
share
Morocco
4,680,229
15.1%
1,998,134
7.2%
Algeria
4,079,577
13.2%
4,948,497
17.9%
Nigeria
2,808,504
9.1%
2,225,119
8.0%
Egypt
1,804,376
5.8%
2,727,733
9.9%
Saudi Arabia
1,719,167
5.6%
519,932
1.9%
The 2022/23 season was also marked by a jump in EU soft wheat imports, mainly from Ukraine, after the EU lifted its import duties.
SOFT WHEAT
IMPORTS
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
5,705,218
62.3%
357,433
14.1%
United Kingdom
1,808,571
19.8%
508,748
20.1%
Canada
453,010
5.0%
149,705
5.9%
Russia
299,267
3.3%
484,384
19.1%
Serbia
290,979
3.2%
424,764
16.8%
For maize, of which the EU is a net importer, mainly to feed its livestock herd, the bloc's five largest supplier countries in 2022/23 were:
MAIZE
IMPORTS
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tons
share
tons
share
Ukraine
14,475,282
56.5%
8,140,307
50.0%
Brazil
7,929,721
31.0%
3,753,698
23.1%
Canada
1,660,505
6.5%
1,512,594
9.3%
Serbia
388,591
1.5%
758,226
4.7%
Russia
378,206
1.5%
424,213
2.6%
