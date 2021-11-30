EU soft wheat exports jump after French data retrieved

Adds detail on French data delays

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season reached 11.62 million tonnes by Nov. 28, the European Commission said on Tuesday, a sharp increase from previously reported volumes after some missing French data was incorporated.

A week ago the Commission had reported EU soft wheat exports at 10.27 million tonnes as of Nov. 21.

A breakdown of volumes for each of the EU's 27 member states indicated 1.88 million tonnes of soft wheat exports for France, more than 1 million tonnes above the 822,592 tonnes the Commission reported last week.

The Commission said that the data for France in the report remains incomplete, without giving further details. Previously it had indicated French figures were only complete up to July 2021.

Loading data compiled by Refinitiv suggests that France has shipped about 3.5 million tonnes of soft wheat outside the EU this season. FRWHEAT/PORTS

This week's update by the Commission put EU soft wheat exports so far in 2021/22 well above last season, when 10.45 million tonnes had been exported by the same week, the data shows. EUGRA/EXIM

EU barley export data also included a steep rise in reported French figures.

Total EU barley exports by Nov.28 were pegged at 4.12 million tonnes, against 3.43 million a year ago and 3.10 million tonnes reported a week ago. The French share rose to 1.75 million tonnes from 724,556 tonnes reported the previous week.

The incomplete data from France, the EU's biggest grain supplier, was caused by a system fault at the French customs service and has frustrated traders at a time of strong demand and record wheat prices.

EU maize imports had reached 5.17 million tonnes, against a revised 7.09 million a year ago, the Commission's data also showed.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Gus Trompiz and David Goodman)

