EU soft wheat exports end 2021/22 season at 27.47 mln T

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that ended on June 30 reached 27.47 million tonnes, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That was up from 25.71 million tonnes in the previous 2020/21 season, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports totalled 6.97 million tonnes, against 7.42 million in 2020/21, while EU 2021/22 maize imports stood at 16.37 million tonnes, up from 15.22 million.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

