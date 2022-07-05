Commodities

EU soft wheat exports end 2021/22 season at 27.47 mln T

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that ended on June 30 reached 27.47 million tonnes, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That was up from 25.71 million tonnes in the previous 2020/21 season, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports totalled 6.97 million tonnes, against 7.42 million in 2020/21, while EU 2021/22 maize imports stood at 16.37 million tonnes, up from 15.22 million.

