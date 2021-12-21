EU soft wheat exports at 13.36 mln tonnes by Dec. 19

Adds detail

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in 2021/22 have reached 13.36 million tonnes by Dec. 19, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission, which said that figures for France were still incomplete.

That compared with 12.69 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

The Commission has said it expects French data in its weekly EU grain export and import updates to be complete again from the start of January, following partial transmission of figures in recent months due to a technical problem at France's customs service.

EU 2021/22 barley exports reached 4.40 million tonnes, against 3.75 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 6.52 million tonnes, against 8.18 million.

The weekly data will not be published next week due to the year-end holiday period.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.